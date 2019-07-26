Ellen S. Johnson, 83, died July 24, 2019.
Mrs. Johnson was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Tallahassee, Florida to Alseymae and Pharaba Spears.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sisters, Virginia and Betty; and brothers, Sidney and Ossie.
She was survived by her children, Michael McAbee, Vera La Flame, Phyllis Walling, James Carl McAbee and Patricia McKinney; step-son, Harold Johnson; sister, Ann Orsak; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Dobie Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, to be followed by interment at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.