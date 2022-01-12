Eloy G. Hinojosa, Jr. passed away December 28, 2021. He was 74.
Eloy was born in Oakville, Texas on October 19, 1947 to Eloy, Sr. and Ester (Gutierrez) Hinojosa. He grew up in St. Paul and Sinton, Texas; was a resident of Aransas Pass, Texas for the last 3 years and formerly resided in Garland, Texas, Grand Prairie, Texas and Lewisville, Texas. Eloy was a machine parts inspector. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Dina Hinojosa-Ramos; parents, Eloy and Ester Hinojosa; sister-in-law, Lucia Hinojosa; cousin, Rique Hinojosa.
Survivors include his daughter, Melinda Hinojosa from Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Alysa Medellin, Simon Medellin, John Pompa, James Pompa and Marcus Ramos; great-grandchild, Autumn Ramirez; brother, Enrique “Henry” Hinojosa from Sinton, Texas.
All services will be private.
