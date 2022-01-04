Eluterio “Crockett” Moreno passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 28, 2021.
Crockett worked for the City Of Port Aransas for 32 years and 8 years with Spohn Memorial where he made long time friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and granddaughter Mia. Crockett loved the outdoors as well as playing softball. Later on in life began his woodworking projects. Crockett started his cancer journey June 2018 where he fought a long and hard battle and stayed strong until the end. He will forever be missed and in our hearts.
Crockett is preceded in death by his mother, Margarita Moreno; father, Delfino H. Moreno; brother, Ramiro G. Moreno; stepmother, Lucia Moreno; and step-sister, Aurora Alaniz.
Crockett is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Jane Moreno; daughters, Tiffany Gonzales (Paulino) of Beeville, TX, Margarita Moreno of Gregory, TX; and granddaughter, Mia Gonzales of Beeville, TX. Crockett leaves behind 7 siblings, Delfino Moreno (Yolanda) of Portland, TX, Mario G. Moreno (Edelmira) of Gregory, TX, Delia Newby (John) of Aransas Pass, TX, Nilda Moreno (Martin) of Corpus Christi, TX, Delfino R Moreno (Gloria) of Corpus Christi, TX, Janie Trevino (Leo) of Sinton, TX and Jason Moreno of Arkansas. Crockett also leaves behind 2 step- siblings, Anastacio Garza of San Antonio, TX and Reynaldo Banda of Corpus Christi, TX.
Visitation was held Monday, January 3, 2022 from 9 a.m - 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Willie Hernandez at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 2 p.m.