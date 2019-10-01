Elva Bazan Garcia, 89, of Mathis, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Mrs. Garcia was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Mier, Mexico, to Lucio and Evanjeina Hinojosa Bazan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Octavio Garcia; and brothers, Amando Bazan, Juan Bazan, Lucio Bazan and Pedro Bazan.
Survivors include three daughters, Yolanda (Joe) Rodriguez, Mary (Delfino) Samano and Maggie (Joaquin) Barraza; two sons, Saul (Maria) Garcia and Ruben (Brenda) Garcia; sisters, Irma Contreras and Idalia Cantu; and 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Dobie Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.