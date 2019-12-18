Elva D. Villanueva, 87, of Sinton, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Mrs. Villanueva was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Sinton to Manuel and Esther (Garza) DeLira. She worked as a beautician for Marinello Beauty Shop for 36 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto Villanueva; parents, Manuel and Esther DeLira; sisters, Soila Zapata, Janie Lindley and Rosa DeLira; and brothers, Fred DeLira and Adolfo DeLira.
Survivors include a son, Jesse Villanueva of Sinton; daughters, Alma Lutteke of Houston, Pat (Ruben) Gonzales of Waco and Esther V. (Juan “May”) Martinez of Sinton; 12 grandchildren and Stevie Zapata; and sisters, Anna Patino and Dolores Flores, both of San Antonio.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment will follow in eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
