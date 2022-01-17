Emilia V. Solis, 97, from Gregory left this world peacefully in the comfort of her home on January 12, 2022. She was born in Austwell, Texas on April 5, 1924 to Encarnacion and Eulogia Villarreal.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; the last of her siblings (3 brothers and 1 sister); and recently her daughter, Gloria Solis Garcia.
Emilia was a trooper; she was raised by the Guadalupe River in Refugio County. Her fond memories of her youth were getting on the lancha and going fishing with her dad, being taught how to ride a horse by her older brother, and gardening and raising cattle for their daily food. Her family later made trips to Gregory, Texas to do fieldwork (she was a strong hard worker.) She considered herself a tomboy and would not allow anyone to boss her around. That was short lived as the young and determined Silvestre S. Solis, that lived in Gregory, tried to sweep her off her feet, and with several attempts, he finally conquered his lifetime partner and wife that lasted for 65 years.
Emilia had 11 children, 10 that survive and cherish her memory: Minnie Lanham (David), Ernest V. Solis (Sofia), Silvestre V. Solis Jr. (Dena), Yolanda Moreno (Delfino), Mary Lou Cantu ( Manuel), Abel V. Solis (Marina), Sylvia Ochoa (Cornelio), Lino V. Solis ( Alicia) Noe V. Solis ( Diana) and Emily Dominguez (Virgil). To continue her legacy, Emilia ( Grandma Solis) also left 43 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren and 16 great great-grandchildren.
Even though Emilia had no formal education, her brother Jesus taught her how to read. Her love for learning, hard work and love for God and family brought her much happiness and many blessings.
She was active at Immaculate Conception Church for many years where she set a firm foundation and example to her children to serve God and others. She became a Crusillista that deepened her faith in God. She was active in her community and enjoyed many years of helping her husband build several companies that are thriving and benefiting countless families today. As a young woman she enjoyed learning from and tending to the older ladies of her parish She enjoyed decorating, cooking and traveling, but most of all she enjoyed having her home filled with family and friends. After she became a widow of 14 years, not a day would go by that she wouldn’t receive a gift or two; even a special unexpected phone call was gift to her. She was loved, admired and respected by so many. She was nominated and honored as the Parade Queen at the 2021 1st Annual Patriotic Parade in Gregory. On a good day (which she had many) you would ask her “Como esta?” And she would reply “ Encantada de la Vida.” To us as a family she was our everything and we would like to thank all those who took such good care of her and helped her to enjoy her last years here on earth, she loved each and every one of you ! We will miss you dearly Mom.
Funeral arrangements are at Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes, Aransas Pass, Tuesday, January 18, with visitation from 9 a.m. til 9 p.m. (Rosary at 7 p.m.), The funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Gregory followed by burial at Gregory Cemetery.
