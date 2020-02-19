Emiliano “DJ Emi” Elizondo III, 49, of Houston, formerly of Taft, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Mr. Elizondo was born Aug. 22, 1970, to Marina (Roque) and Emiliano Elizondo Jr. He was a purchasing agent.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Elizondo; grandparents, Emiliano and Porfiria Elizondo and Max and Elena Roque.
Survivors include a daughter, Eliana Elizondo of Taft; parents; brother, Ricardo (Gena) Elizondo of Corpus Christi; and sister, Jessica (Stevie) Becerra of San Antonio.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Holy Family Church in Taft. Burial to follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
