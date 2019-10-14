Emilio Gonzalez, 47, of San Antonio, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, with his family at his side.
Mr. Gonzalez was born Dec. 29, 1971, in Portland, Oregon, to Enrique and Evita (Elizondo) Gonzalez. He was raised in Taft and was employed by the Melting Pot restaurant in San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Enrique Gonzalez.
Survivors include his mother, Evita Gonzalez; a brother, Enrique “Rick” Gonzalez Jr.; sister, Sandy Chapa; three nieces; one nephew; and numerous extended family members.
Visitation will be held in San Antonio from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. James Catholic Church and continued Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.