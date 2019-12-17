Emilio R. Silvas, 65, of Garland, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Mr. Silvas was born Oct. 12, 1954, in Mathis to Dolores and Ernesto Silvas Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Emilio Silvas Jr. and Billy Silvas of Garland; two daughters, Sarah Gordon and Jessica Lopez of Garland; a brother, Ernesto Silvas Sr. of Sinton; sisters, Lidia Martinez of Odem, Alicia Muniz of Irving, Raquel Muniz of Garland, Linda Dominguez of Georgia and Mary Hernandez of Sinton; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral service was conducted there at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, followed by interment at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.