Encarnacion V. Trevino (Chon), a servant of the Lord, went to heaven on June 22, 2022, at the age of 84. He was surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of his own home. Chon was born on August 14, 1937, to Francisco and Juanita Trevino. He was a faithful and loving husband to Olivia Soliz Trevino, his wife of 63 years and a loving father to 6 children.
He went to prepare a heavenly home for his bride Olivia Soliz Trevino whom he was separated from less than 48 hours before she followed him through the pearly gates.
He is survived by his children Diana (Johnny) Rodriguez, Encarnacion “Chon” Jr (Elena) Trevino, Ruben (Margie) Trevino, Prajedes (Monica) Trevino, Isabel (Erik) Wurl, and Janie (Daniel) Villarreal. He delighted in and adored his 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Other surviving family includes his 3 sisters Olivia Cruz (Mathis, TX), Silveria Trevino (Austin, TX), Paula Ybarra (Moses Lake, WA) and one surviving brother Enrique Trevino (Mathis, TX). Chon is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and an abundance of friends who saw him as family in Mathis.
Chon was a proud lifelong resident of Mathis and was a faithful servant to the Lord. He possessed a servant’s heart and was always willing to serve in any way that he could including as a Sunday School teacher, praise team member and as an usher. Chon took pride in opening church doors and in getting the church ready before every service. He loved the outdoors, traveling, music, fellowship, and friendship. Chon had a pleasant personality that was contagious to everyone he met. He had a huge heart for people and treated you as if he had known you forever. Chon retired from the Mathis Independent School District after 30 years of dedicated employment.
Chon will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 1st from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Mathis followed by a prayer service starting at 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday July 2nd at 10:00 a.m. with doors opening at 9:00 a.m at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Mathis. Burial to follow at Descanso Eterno 2 also in Mathis.
