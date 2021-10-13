Taft – Erasmo T. Estringel Jr. passed away October 10, 2021. He was 75. Erasmo was born in San Diego, Texas on January 16, 1946 to Erasmo, Sr. and Guadalupe (Trevino) Estringel. He was a resident of Taft, Texas for 30 years and formerly resided in San Diego, Texas.
He attended and graduated high school in San Diego. Erasmo also attended Del Mar College. He retired from Corpus Christi Army Depot after 35 years as a forklift operator. Erasmo was a veteran of the United States Army who served our country during the Vietnam War era. He was a loving husband, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death are his parents, Erasmo Sr. and Guadalupe Estringel; brothers, Rolando Estringel and Francisco Estringel.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lydia Estringel from Taft; brother, Hector Estringel (Alda) from New Mexico; sister, Yolanda Morin (Vicente) from San Diego.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. Visitation will continue Thursday, October 14, 2021, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Holy Rosary will be recited the same evening at the funeral home at 7 p.m.. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Taft. Burial will follow in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Taft
