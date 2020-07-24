Erasmo T. Hernandez passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his wife, Susanna Hernandez, and parents, Alfredo and Prisciliana Hernandez. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.
Erasmo is survived by his children, Erasmo (Vivianna) Hernandez Jr., Delma Leal, and Delia Lopez; sister, Carolina Garcia; brother, Santiago Hernandez; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with a Chapel service to be held at 10:00 AM that same day. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Descanso Eterno #2 in Mathis, Texas.
Trevino Funeral Home requires anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.
Written condolences for the family of Erasmo T. Hernandez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
