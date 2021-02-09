Eric Caldera, age 33, of Mathis, Texas, passed away on February 2, 2021.
Eric was born on June 14, 1987, in Kingsville to Dalia Fernandez Farias and Longino Caldera. He was a self-contractor.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Dalia Fernandez Farias; daughter, Angelina Caldera; son, Eric Diego Caldera; siblings, Heidi Caldera, Valeria Caldera, Tammy Caldera, Lonnie Caldera, Yvette Caldera, Elia Caldera, Jose Raul Morales and Ivan Farias.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday February 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with the Holy rosary to follow at 9:30 a.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m with Father Raju Thottankara officiating. Burial to follow at Descanso Eterno # 2.
Pallbearers are Lonnie Caldera, Jose Raul Morales, Joe Flores, Yvette Caldera, Aaron Bernal, Adrian Bernal and Joel Del Bosque.