Eric Dewayne Bustos passed away suddenly on October 22, 2022 at the age of 45. Eric was born on May 31, 1977 to parents Gonzalo and Maria Bustos.
Eric grew up in Portland, Texas where he graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1996. He was an exceptional athlete, who played football, track, baseball, and any sport available to participate in. After high school, he then proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years, followed by another 4 years serving in the U.S. Air Force. Eric later attended Del Mar College and received his Associate in Applied Science degree on May 12, 2017. He was very active in his community by serving on several boards and coaching several leagues for the children in Portland. He loved his community with his whole heart. There wasn’t ever a time when you didn’t see a smile on Eric’s face, and he always greeted you with a hug or a handshake.
The way Eric shaped lives of kids in the community will be something that’ll never be forgotten. Eric loved everyone and so many people loved him. Eric was a proud Gregory-Portland Wildcat and was always representing GP everywhere he went. The community is saddened by the passing of Eric Bustos as he was a beloved coach, friend, and Wildcat.
Eric Bustos is survived by his parents, as well as his daughters, Rose Bustos, Laney Bustos and Hailey Bustos; his son, Cason Bustos; his older brother, Eddie Bustos; his younger sister, Erin Charles (Geronimo Charles & nieces). Eric loved his family, especially his three daughters and son. One of Eric’s favorite things to do was to talk about how proud he was of his children.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at GracePoint Church, 4755 Wildcat Dr., Portland Texas 78374. The viewing for the family will be from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Public viewing for friends and acquaintances will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m.
The burial will be on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Corpus Christi Veterans Cemetery (9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410) with full military honors. There will be a precession beginning at 11:30 a.m. from Winstead Funeral Home (500 Wildcat Dr., Portland, Texas 78734) to the cemetery.