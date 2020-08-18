Erineo G. Hernandez Jr., 90, of Tynan, Texas passed away on August 15, 2020.
He was born in Carrizo, Mexico on January 20, 1930 to Erineo Hernandez Sr. and Elvira Garza Hernandez. He worked at Knolle Jersey Farm in Sandia, Texas until he retired in 1996.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Hernandez; parents; brothers, Ramiro Hernandez, Juan Hernandez and Beto Hernandez; sister, Jesusa Garza and grandson, Albert Lee Gonzalez.
Erineo is survived by his daughter, Yolanda (Adan) Aguilar of Tynan, Texas; sons, Juan F. (Dora) Hernandez of San Antonio, Texas, Roberto (Diana) Hernandez and Wally (Norma) Hernandez, both of Sandia, Texas; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Kody Hernandez, Joey Hernandez, Jerridia Garcia II, Jerry Garcia, Jamie Longoria, Jose Martinez III.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Jon Hernandez of San Antonio, Texas.
Recitation of the rosary will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a chapel service.
Interment to follow the chapel service at The Sandia Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.