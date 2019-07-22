Erlinda G. Cabrera, 86, of Odem, died Friday, July 19, 2019.
Mrs. Cabrera was born Oct, 29, 1932, in Colorado City to Eugenio and San Juanita Garza. She was a homemaker and was employed at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Jessie’s Pronto Quick Tacos and Antonio’s Restaurant. She had previously worked as a migrant worker across the U.S. She enjoyed music and dancing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Moses Cabrera; a son, Alfredo Cabrera; and son-in-law, Jessie Rodriguez Sr.
Survivors include a son, David (Rosemary) Cabrera of Edroy; three daughters, Delia Rodriguez of Odem, Nelda (Daniel) Juarez of Edroy and Linda (Michael) Newcomer of Corpus Christi; daughter-in-law, Oralia Cabrera; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Odem, with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at Edroy Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.