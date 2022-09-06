Ernest Samuel Nolen, age 75, passed away suddenly at his home in Rockport, Texas, on August 31, 2022.
Ernest was born June 29, 1947, in Corpus Christi, Texas and grew up in Taft. In 1968, Ernest joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam at the height of the war. He later served in Afghanistan as part of the 887th Engineer Support Company. He loved his country, his family and his friends. He was a kind and giving friend who never met a stranger and was always smiling.
He is lovingly remembered by his two sons, Sam Ransleben and Tom Ransleben of Rockport, grandsons Haden Nolen of Edinburg and Ryan Ransleben of Houston, great-granddaughter Raygen Nolen of Corpus Christi, brothers Otis Nolen (Sharon) of Calallen, Gerald Nolen (Connie) of Lake Jackson, and nieces Jordan, Tami, Traci, Amy, and Shelly.
Family and friends will celebrate Nolen’s life at his favorite spot, the VFW Hall in Ingleside, Texas, on Sunday September 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon -5:00 p.m.