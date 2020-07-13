Uvalde, Texas – Ernestine Barnett Rogers Baxter died Wednesday July 1, 2020, at the age of 91. Ernestine was born in Fort Davis, Texas on April 22, 1929, to Joe Morton Barnett and Lura Mae (Ludy) Carmack Barnett of Fort Davis, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe Morton and Ludy, her sister Nellie Mae, her husband Wally, and her daughter Sandy.
Survivors include one daughter Vickey Lynn (Willie Robert) Wright of Marfa, Texas, and one son Condie Joe (Therese) Rogers of Concan, Texas. Ma left a legacy of 3 children, 25 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way. The legacy includes her stepchildren and step-grandchildren.
See her obituary at www.dobiefuneralhome.com.
