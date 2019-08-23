Ernesto Brosig Sr., 94, of Mathis, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Mathis.
Mr. Brosig was born Nov. 7, 1924, in Karnes City to Guillermo and Isidra Arredondo Brosig.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leonor Brosig; son, Leonardo Brosig; daughter, Rosario Brosig; brother, Felipe Brosig; and five grandchildren.
Survivors include daughters, Elisa (Adolfo) Franco, Isidra (Amador) Medrano and Esperanza (Jose B.) Sanchez; sons, Ernest (Rosa Elia) Brosig Jr. and Raymundo Brosig; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Dobie Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Sacred Heart Church.
Pall bearers are Rudy Medrano, Bert Sanchez Jr., Leo Sanchez, Javier Brosig, Donald Franco Jr. and Raymundo Brosig Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
