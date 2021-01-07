Ervin “Butch” Koether of Sinton, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2021, at the age of 71.
Born on February 24, 1949 in Floresville, Texas, Butch was the eldest son of Delmore and Irene Koether.
He was a 1967 graduate of Poth High School, along with his high school sweetheart, Shirley Lyssy.
They were married on August 30, 1969. They moved to College Station, where Butch served in the Corps of Cadets while earning a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Agricultural Education. He graduated in the fightin’ Texas Aggie class of ‘71. Following graduation, Butch served in the U.S. Army and was briefly stationed in Georgia at Fort Gordon.
For 30 years, Butch was an Ag teacher and administrator at Sinton ISD. He loved his years spent taking students to stock shows all around the state of Texas and teaching them that a work ethic pays off.
Butch was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an expert craftsman and spent much of his time renovating his children’s homes and building custom bunk beds and bookshelves for those who called him “Grandpa”.
After retirement, he and Shirley enjoyed traveling the world and bringing their family and friends to their favorite places. Butch passed down his passion for agriculture and made raising poultry a family affair. He supported the San Patricio A&H Show by serving as Poultry Chair. He also coached a variety of little league teams and could be found arguing with the officials for any sport, from basketball to softball, that his grandkids played.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Karen Lyssy.
He is survived by his wife; his son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Yvonne Koether; his daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Zachary Kay; and five grandchildren, Ryanne Koether, Rylee Kay, Annie Kay, Blake Koether and Addison Kay. He is also survived by his siblings, Carolyn (Alvin) Moczygemba and Larry (Kathy) Koether; and three brother-in-laws, Melvin (Virginia), Ervin and Allen (Karen) Lyssy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. The family will begin receiving guests at 5:00 p.m. A Holy Rosary will be recited there that evening at 6 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, January 14, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton with Father Yul as celebrant. Private burial to follow.
An online guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
