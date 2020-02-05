Ervin Christopher “Poochie” Pustejovsky passed away peacefully Jan. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Poochie was born in Granger, Texas on May 14, 1931, to Raymond and Elizabeth Pustejovsky. He served in the Navy for four years and married Margie Bartosh Pustejovsky in 1953. They moved to Taft in 1956 where they built a successful farming business.
Poochie is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Pustejovsky. Deceased siblings include Raymond, Richard and Joe Pustejovsky.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margie Pustejovsky; four children, Betty (Stan) Vacek, Jim (Janiece) Pustejovsky, Paul (Maggie) Pustejovsky Sr. and Kim (Benny) Polasek; seventeen grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Sybil Pustejovsky, Betty Hajda and Tracy Malone.
Poochie was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft and served in various leadership roles. He was a founding Director of Rincon Water Supply Corporation which provides drinking water to the rural areas of San Patricio and Aransas Counties. He served on the Texas Rural Water Board of Directors for many years.
A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Portland, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund, 646 McIntyre, Taft, Texas 78390.
Arrangements are entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland Texas 78374. 361-643-6564. limbaughfuneralhome.com.
