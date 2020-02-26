Escolastica L. “Momo Coy” Rodriguez, 77, of Sinton, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Rodriguez was born March 10, 1942, in Dell to Calletano and Paula (Castillo) Longoria. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Enrique Rodriguez; her parents; sisters, Filomena Torres, Nicolasa Perez, Prudencia Perez, Facunda Longoria and Petra Longoria; and brothers, Blas Longoria and Natividad Longoria.
Survivors include five daughters, Josie Gonzales of Taft, Sarita DeLaCruz, Sofia (Jesse) Rodriguez, San Juanita Rodriguez (Julio) Aleman and Henrietta (Victor) Morales, all of Sinton; two sons, Frank Longoria and Sam (Lupe) Anaya, both of Sinton; 24 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Sotero Longoria of Taft and sister, Sara (Refugio) Martinez of Sinton.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton with Father Yul as celebrant. Burial to follow in at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
