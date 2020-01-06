Esperanza Mendoza Ramirez, 83, of Sinton, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with family at her side.
Mrs. Ramirez was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Port Lavaca to Antonio and Paula (Elizardo) Mendoza. She lived in Sinton more than 61 years and enjoyed plants and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Paula Mendoza; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Rene R. Ramirez of Sinton; sons, Ramiro (Joyce) Ramirez of Corpus Christi, Mario (Betty) Ramirez of Portland and Rene (Dora) Ramirez Jr. of Sinton; daughters, Angelita (Juan) Lopez of Corpus Christi, Dalia (Adan) Martinez and Nelda (Abel) Espinoza, both of Sinton; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton with Father Pete Elizardo as celebrant. Burial to follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Roland Ramirez, Jason Chapa, A. J. Martinez, Abel Espinoza Jr., Michael Ramirez and Robert Lee Ramirez.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
