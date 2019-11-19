Estefana Elizondo, 81, a lifelong resident of Taft, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Mrs. Elizondo was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Refugio to Pablo and Aniceta Castillo. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rey Elizondo; a son, Armando Silvas; and her parents, Pablo and Aniceta Castillo.
Survivors include a daughter, Elva Bolanos (Lucio) of Houston; nine grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft with Father John McKenzie as celebrant. Burial will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery in Taft.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.