Estella Ruiz, 61, of Mathis, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Mrs. Ruiz was born July 25, 1958, in Mathis to Melquiades and Juliana Cortez.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melquiades Cortez; brother, Armando Cortez; and father-in-law, Francisco Ruiz.
Survivors include her husband, Ricardo Ruiz Sr.; a son, Ricardo (Gracie) Ruiz Jr.; a daughter, Crystal Ruiz; her mother, Juliana Cortez; sister, Seferina Cortez; four grandchildren; and mother-in-law, Olivia Flores.
Viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Dobie Funeral Home followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
