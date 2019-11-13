Estevan D. Castillo, 61, of Sinton, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, with his family at his side.
Mr. Castillo was born Jan. 22, 1958, in Sinton to Eladio and Olivia (Diaz) Castillo. He was a pipeliner formerly employed by Sinton Lease, Tennessee Pipeline and H&K Construction.
He was preceded in death by a son, Leonel Castillo; a daughter, Estephana Castillo; his parents, Eladio and Olivia Castillo; sister, Hortencia Castillo; and brother, Gilbert Castillo.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Esmeralda Franco Castillo of Sinton; a son, Estevan (Candace) Castillo Jr. of Pasadena; two daughters, Yvonne (George) Gatica of Corpus Christi and Clarissa Ann (Arnie) Reyna of San Antonio; brothers, Eladio Castillo Jr. of New Braunfels and Ramiro Castillo of Sinton; grandchildren, Desiree Stewart, Stephanie Just, Malcolm Stewart, Desiree Reyna, Natalie Reyna, Isaiah Castillo, Leonel Castillo Jr., Maddison Gatica, Ysabella Gatica, Chloe Castillo, Dominic Reyna, Tristan Reyna, Cash Gatica, Caiah Castillo and Oliver Reyna; four great-grandchildren; and numerous family members.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Burial to follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Arnie Reyna, Dominic Reyna, George Gatica, Malcom Stewart, Eladio Castillo III, Matthew Castillo, Mike Mejias, Daniel Franco and Isaiah Castillo.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
