Eugene Shelton Boulware was born April 15, 1932 in Center Point, Texas to Carl Ernest Boulware and Jewell Shelton Boulware. Eugene spent most of his young life in Center Point, Texas. He graduated from Center Point High School in 1948. In 1951 he attended The Apostolic Faith Bible School and was ordained a minister of the Gospel.
He then returned to Corpus Christi, Texas where his father had moved to. He went to work at Reynolds Metals Company where he worked for 38 years. He was drafted in the U.S. Army where he was from December 9, 1952 until November 17, 1954. He met his wife in 1959, and they were married February 8, 1960.
He was preceded in death by four brothers: Wayne, Jack, Carl and Chester. He leaves one sister Judy; his step-son Michael; his dear wife Barbara; and several nieces and nephews, all dearly loved. He departed this life on June 28, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Sonlight Chapel in Center Point, Texas with the funeral service following at 10:00 a.m.. Interment will be at the Center Point Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. (361) 643-6564 www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com