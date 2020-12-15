Eugenio Prieto Garcia, 76, of Sinton, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Eugenio was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved music and playing his guitar.
He is survived by his loving family; his sons, Eugene Garcia Jr. and Antonio Garcia, both of California, Johnny Garcia of Sinton, Armando Garcia and David Garcia of Corpus Christi; his daughters, Lucinda Garcia Linares, Mindy Garcia and Debra Garcia of Sinton; his brothers, Sylvestre Garcia of Odem and Paulo Garcia of San Juan, Texas; his sisters, Estefana Aleman and Victoria Garcia of Odem and Consuelo Garcia of Corpus Christi; 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.