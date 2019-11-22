Evangelina Josilynn Gutierrez, 13, of Orange Grove, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Miss Gutierrez was born Dec. 13, 2005, in Corpus Christi to Richard Gutierrez and Angelica Cavazos.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Gutierrez; and a grandfather, Robert Gutierrez.
Survivors include her mother, Angelica Cavazos; step-father, Ruben Rodriguez; four sisters, Alexandra Bernal, Arabellah Rodriguez, Angelica Rodriguez and Averleigh Rodriguez; four brothers, Richard Gutierrez Jr., Ruben Rodriguez Jr., Jayven Rodriguez and Aaron Zavala; grandparents, Angelita Olivarez, Pedro Cavazos, and Rudy and Delia M. Ramirez; and great-grandparents, Santiago and Antonia Munoz.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Dobie Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, followed by interment at Cenizo Hill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
