Evangelina Montez, 52, of Taft, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Mrs. Montez was born April 26, 1967, in Taft to Samuel and Eva (Saldivar) Garcia. She was formerly employed in the health care industry as a provider.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Melinda Maldonado; and brother, Ralph Saldivar.
Survivors include her husband, Desi Aguilar Montez of Taft; a daughter, Maxie Garcia of Corpus Christi; sons, Johnny Flores, Desi Montez, Adam J. Montez and Jordan Garcia, all of Taft; six grandchildren; brother, Sammy Garcia; sisters, Mary Lou Banda and Janie Garcia, both of San Marcos, Irma Garcia of Corpus Christi and Liza Marie Molina of Taft; and a niece, Elizabeth Marie Garcia.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service that evening at 7 o’clock.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.