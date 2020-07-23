Evita E. Gonzalez, of Portland, passed away July 3, 2020. She was 71.
Evita was born on July 16, 1948, in Taft, Texas to Emiliano and Porfiria (Chavez) Elizondo. Evita was a CNA provider for over 30 years. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding in death was her husband, Enrique Gonzalez Sr.; son, Emilio E. Gonzalez; great-granddaughter, Amari Bellagrace Chapa.
Survivors include her son, Enrique Gonzalez Jr. (Anna) of San Antonio; daughter, Senaida G. Chapa (Ernesto) of Corpus Christi; brothers, Emiliano Elizondo (Marina) of Taft; Eloy Elizondo (Rosi); Ernesto Elizondo and Eduardo Elidondo of Taft; sisters, Elisa Martinez; Emma Hernandez and Ernestina Johnson (Don) of Taft; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
