Faustino Trevino, of Taft, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. He was 70.
Faustino was born December 7, 1949, in Taft, Texas, to Gabriel and Francisca (Garcia) Trevino Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Taft. Faustino was a loving son; brother; uncle and friend who will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel Sr. and Francisca Trevino.
Survivors include his sisters, Juanita Mendoza of Helena, Texas, and Rosa Nava (Benny) of Corpus Christi, Texas; nephew, Pancho Ramirez of Taft, Texas; niece, Veronica Ramos (Hector) of Taft, Texas; and numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation was held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m.
A holy rosary was recited the same evening, 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft with Father John McKenzie as celebrant. Burial followed in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery, Taft.
