Feliciana Zambrano, 99, of Mathis, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Mrs. Zambrano was born Oct. 30, 1920, in Taft to Leandro and Alejandrina (Zamora) Zambrano.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Maria San Juana Villesca; three sons, Martin Salazar, Guadalupe Herrera and Jorge Villesca; a sister, Nasaria Martinez; and three brothers, Comodoro Zambrano, Alejandro Zambrano and Juan Zambrano.
Survivors include two daughters, San Juana DeLaRosa and Julia Stewart; a sister, Dorotea Garcia; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Dobie Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
