Felipe T. Guerrero, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Sinton, Texas surrounded by his loved ones on October 20, 2020.
He was born on February 5, 1928, in Edinburg, Texas to Antonio Guerrero and Gregoria Trejo Guerrero.
Felipe worked in the oil and gas industry as a pipeline foreman for 40 years before retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sinton. He loved to fish, tinker with all things and most of all spending time working at the Guerrero Ranch. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a passionate man that loved his family fiercely.
He is survived by wife of 73 amazing years, Maria T. Guerrero; son, Felipe Guerrero Jr. (Mary M.); daughter, Aurora Marin (Juan C. Jr.); son, Jose Guerrero (Lupe), daughters, Julia Guerrero, Tomasa Martinez (Johnnie) and Teresa Bradley (Dewit), son, Antonio Guerrero (Anita), daughter, Laura Schramm (Jon); as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so many other family members.
Pallbearers were Jose Guerrero, Rene Guerrero, Reyes Guerrero Marin, Antonio Guerrero, Jr., Andrew Guerrero and Jacob Marin Silva. Antonio Guerrero will served as an Honorary Pallbearer.
The family invited everyone to a time of visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by the reading of the rosary at Hurley Funeral Home, 118 W. Oaklawn Rd. Pleasanton, Texas. The family had a private family Funeral Mass on Wednesday followed by burial in the Rossville Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.