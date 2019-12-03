Felix Camarillo, 63, of Taft, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
Mr. Camarillo was born April 14, 1956, in Houston to Juan and Pauline (Ortega) Camarillo. He served in the United States Army and later worked in the warehouse for C.C.A.D.
He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Camarillo.
Survivors include his wife, Nora Mireles of Taft; sons, Felix Angel Camarillo of Beeville and Ceasar Mireles of Taft; daughter, Jessica Camarillo of Taft; four grandchildren; his mother, Pauline Camarillo of Sinton; brother, Gerald Camarillo of Corpus Christi; and sister, Veronica Camarillo of Taft.
Visitation will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited at 2 p.m.
A Christian Rites service will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be private.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
