Felix S. Flores, of Taft, passed away July 5, 2020. He was 73.
Felix was born on May 2, 1947, in Taft, Texas to Reyes C. and Barbarita (Sanchez) Flores. He was a lifelong resident of Taft. Felix was a Rancher. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death is his wife, Maria A. Flores; daughter, Christine Sanchez; brother, Pablo Flores; and sister, Yolanda Flores.
Survivors include his daughters, Irene Vela (Joe) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Norma Montemayor (Adrian) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Alicia Lucio (Ismael) of Taft, Texas, Delicia Rodriguez of Rockport, Texas, Sara Nunn (Henry) of Sinton, Texas, Sonya Flores (Roy) of Taft, Texas and Cynthia Swift (Nick) of Portland, Texas; son, Felix A. Flores Jr. (Laura Heinmann) of Taft, Texas; brothers, Ray Flores of Robstown, Texas, Alejandro Flores of Corpus Christi, Texas, Alberto Flores of Idaho, Arturo Flores of Taft, Texas, Greg Flores of Corpus Christi, Texas, sisters: Irma Flores of Corpus Christi, Texas, Anna Sevilla of Corpus Christi, Texas and Gracie Martinez of Corpus Christi, Texas; 33 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, beginning at 4 p.m. A holy rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock. A graveside service was held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 10 a.m. at Palms Memorial Cemetery in Portland.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
