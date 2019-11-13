Felix Sanchez Jr., 57, of Orange Grove, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Mr. Sanchez was born May 17, 1962, in Mathis to Guadalupe and Felix Lopez Sanchez Sr. He served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed traveling around the United States.
He was preceded in death by his father; and his grandmother, Josefa Lopez.
Survivors include his mother, Guadalupe Sanchez; sister, Mary Sanchez; brothers, Elias Sanchez, Gilbert Sanchez and Rudy (Lisa) Sanchez; numerous nieces, and nephews; and one great-nephew.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Dobie Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove followed by interment at Sandia Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Juan Acuna Jr., Paul Dylan Acuna, Kyle Ortiz, Luciano Soto, Juan Soto and Joaquin Lopez.
Honorary pallbearer will be Lee Urban.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements areunder the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
