Fidel B. Flores, age 74, of Mathis, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Mr. Flores was born on April 24, 1946, in Pawnee, Texas, to Ramon Flores and Graviela B. Amaya. He worked as a laborer and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Maria G. Flores; partner, Lydia Gutierrez; his parents and two brothers, Erasmo and wife Ida Amaya and Claudio and wife Emelia Veliz.
Survivors include one son, Fidel (Bernadette) Flores Jr. of New Caney; daughters, Rose (Edward) Munoz, Diana (Rudy) Munoz of Beeville, Gabriela Gutierrez of Mathis; brother, Rogelio (Mary) Flores of New Home; twin sister, Adeilida (Ubaldo) Arguijo of Mathis; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock. Visitation will resume at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis on Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a Mass celebration at 10 a.m.
Interment to follow at Descanso Eterno #2 Cemetery in Mathis.
Pallbearers are Ramon Herrera Jr., Leroy Medrano, Rogelio Flores Jr., Joseph Martinez, Nicolas Arguijo and Moses Arguijo.
Honorary pallbearer will be Nicolas Medrano.
