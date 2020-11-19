Frances Christine Ruth Wagner was the matriarch of her family. She was born on October 8, 1929 in Martha, Oklahoma to Margret Claire Angus and Euel Jasper Ruth and passed at the age of 91 on November 12, 2020. She most recently lived in the Woodlands, Texas. Before that, she resided in Sinton, Texas for 16 years and Taft, Texas for 38 years.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, James Rogers Wagner Sr. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Leroy Griffin; grandson, Jeremy McCune and sister, Rosemary Pate. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Griffin (Carla Wynn) of The Woodlands, Texas, James Wagner Jr. (Nancy) of Three Rivers, Texas, Rachal (Danny) Ganson of Taft and Benita (Wade) Dees of Elgin, Texas. Surviving grandchildren are Kristopher Griffin, Elizabeth Creasey (Dan West), David Griffin, Robert Riser, Jake Wagner, Jessica Gomez, Jamie Dugger (B.J.), Amanda (Austin) Christensen and ten great-grandchildren. She is survived by siblings, Kate Still and James Michael (Linda) along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances graduated early at the age of 16. She lived in Oklahoma, California and Arizona before coming to Texas and living in Mathis, Edna, Beeville, Victoria, Sinton and Taft.
Frances was employed by General Telephone and retired from Southwestern Bell. She was a devout Catholic, a homemaker, and loved to cook, read and work crossword puzzles. She and Rogers both loved to travel and garden. Many special memories are held by her family when she would cook a feast for Thanksgiving.
A graveside service was held at Palms (San Patricio) Memorial Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Frances’ memory. Those wishing to post tributes to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com.
