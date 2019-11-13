Frances Louise Serrata, 71, of Sinton, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Georgia.
Mrs. Serrata was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Sinton to Alberto and Lena (Gallagher) Serrata. She retired from Ellington Clinic and was a member of Ridge Avenue Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alberto and Lena Serrata; brother, Albert Serrata; and sisters, Mary Ester Rodriguez, Janie Serrata and Neva Bazan.
Survivors include a son, Damien (Rebecca)Serrata, of Tifton, Georgia; granddaughter, Alena Serrata; sisters, Rose Escobar of Corpus Christi and Linda (Concho) Serda of Sinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Resthaven Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be conducted there at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
