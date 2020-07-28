ODEM – Francis Marie Cardenas, 50, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and niece passed away at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after battling cancer.
She was born October 12,1969, in Sinton, Texas to Juan Cardenas and Jilda Morin Franco. She had been employed as a corrections officer and was a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics and the Corpus Christi Miracle League.
She was preceded in death by her father, Juan Cardenas.
She is survived by her mother, Jilda Morin Franco; her son, John Viafranco; her daughter, Julianna Salinas ( Colby Cavitt); two grandchildren, Clifford Cavitt and Birdie Cavitt; her sister, Marvella Ortiz; her brother, Gabriel Cardenas and her aunt, Janie Morin Garcia.
Visitation was held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with a prayer service being held at 7 o’clock.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Corpus Christi Miracle League.
Arrangement and care were entrusted to Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
