Francisca D. Molina, 75, of Sinton, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Mrs. Molina was born on April 10, 1944, in Sinton to Ramon and Lola De Leon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Armando Molina; and a son, Rudy Molina.
Survivors include four sons, Armando Molina, Henry Molina and Oscar Molina of Sinton and Frank Molina of Kingsville; a daughter, Amanda Molina of Sinton; brothers, Gino De Leon of Sinton and Ramon De Leon of Bay City; sisters, Adela Molina of Sinton, Elena Ramos of San Antonio and Irene De Leon of Houston; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment to follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
