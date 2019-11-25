Francisco Doria Sr., 71, of Odem, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Mr. Doria was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Odem to Anita Doria and Leobrado Doria Sr. He enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Doria.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Doria of Odem; sons, Francisco “Frankie” (Janice) Doria Jr. and Jason Lee (Valeri) Doria of Odem; daughter, Doris (Adam) Saavedra of San Antonio; his mother, Anita Lopez Doria of Odem; brothers, Jesus (Trine) Doria, Antonio (Yolanda) Doria, Guadalupe (Aurora) Doria, Oracio (Sylvia) Doria, Martin (Azeneth) Doria and Leobrado (Lupe) Doria, all of Sinton, and Pablo (Patsy) Doria of Alice; sisters, Maria Quintero of Corpus Christi, Luz Doria, Ofelia (Rosendo) Gomez and Norma Doria, all of Odem, and Elena (Danny) Esquivel of Sinton; and grandchildren, Michael Brian Doria, Christopher Doria, Annabelle Doria,Victoria Noriega, Alyssa Ayala, Eric Saavedra, Matthew Saavedra, Erin Saavedra, Jason Doria Jr. and Jayden Doria.
A rosary will . be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment to follow at San Pedro Cemetery with full military honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
