Francisco Elizondo Franco, 72, of St. Paul, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, with his family at his side.
Mr. Franco was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Tynan to Alberto and Lorenza (Elizondo) Franco. He was a carpenter by trade and retired after 30 years. He was well known for his craftsmanship. Francisco was employed with AFC for 25 years and occasionally performed seasonal grain work. He also enjoyed working in his fields and garden and sharing the fruits of his labor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Lorenza Franco.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Elida T. Franco of St. Paul; children, Frances (Rene) Silva and Patricia (Cori) Contreras, both of St. Paul, and Francisco Franco Jr. (Esmeralda) of Poteet; grandchildren, Austin Franco, Zachary Franco, Camden Franco, Christopher Olbera, Dominga Olbera, Jaime Olbera, Sabrina Silva, Samantha Gonzales, Isabella Contreras, Cori Contreras Jr. and Dustin Franco; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Reynaldo (Camila) Franco of New Caney, Alfredo (Emma) Franco, Prescilliano (Virginia) Franco and Lorenzo (Vicki) Franco, all of Sinton, Aurelio (Elaine) Franco of Beeville and Albert (Rosie) Franco of Corpus Christi; and sisters, Juanita (Richard) Munoz of Beeville and Anna Marie (Walter) Stewart of Cleburne.
Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
