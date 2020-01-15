Francisco Guerrero, 90, of Edroy, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Mr. Guerrero was born Jan. 4, 1930, to Jesus and Leonides (Torres) Guerrero. He was a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Leonides Guerrero; brothers, Tomas Sr., Fidencio Sr., Marcelino and Estanislado Guerrero; sisters, Eduvijes Guerrero, Eulalia Guerrero, Maria Valadez, Antonia G. Reyes and Maria Ramos and three infant sisters.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Edroy. Burial will follow in Edroy Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
