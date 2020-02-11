Francisco N. Hiracheta Jr., 53, of Beeville (formerly of Sinton), died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Mr. Hiracheta was born April 13, 1966, to Francisco Hiracheta and Aurora Naranjo. He worked as a roofer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Hiracheta; brother, Robert Hiracheta; sister, Maria Angelica Hiracheta; and granddaughter, Franceska Villegas.
Survivors include his companion, Matilda Mendoza of Beeville; sons, Frank Villegas of Taft, Cisco (Bryanna) Hiracheta of Beeville and Samuel Hiracheta of Corpus Christi; daughters, Franceska (Jonah) French and Sabrina Hiracheta, both of Corpus Christi; mother, Aurora Martinez of Taft; brother, Chris Reyes of Taft; sisters, Petra (Jesus) Gonzales and Pammy Reyes, both of Taft, and Linda Hiracheta of Dayton, Florida; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A prayer service will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to be followed by interment in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
