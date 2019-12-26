Francisco Ortiz, 56, of Mathis, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Mr. Ortiz was born Nov. 11, 1963, in Groom to Elodia Pulido and Cruz Ortiz Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lydia Ortiz; a sister, Stella Padilla; and a brother, Robert Ortiz.
Survivors include a daughter, Anita Marie (Jose) Espinoza; sons, Rudy Ortiz, Matthew (Amanda) Ortiz and Daniel (Elisa) Espinoza Jr.; sisters, Matilda Zamora, Elodia Wilson, Dora Simmons and Eva Lester; brothers, Cruz Ortiz Jr., Lupe Ortiz, Israel Ortiz and David Ortiz; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Sacred Heart Church followed by interment to Descanso Eterno II.
Pallbearers are Robert Colmenero “Monster”, Luis Paiz Jr., Gilbert Pacheco, Rick Rodriguez, Leandron Hernandez and Jose Flores.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
