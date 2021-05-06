Frank Ford Lasater
12/21/1924-5/3/2021
A longtime resident of Mathis, passed away after a short illness on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Frank was born in a “cotton patch” on a cold December day to Ed and Emma Lasater in Munday, Texas, on 12/12/1924.
The family moved to Mathis when he was still in “shirt tails”. As a young boy he enjoyed many things growing up- walking to the river to catch a mess of catfish, pick mustang grapes so mama could make jelly, onion fights with the other boys, selling okra from the garden for a little pocket change (remember ice cream was just a nickel back then). All these childhood activities laid the foundation for the man he was to become. Frank loved to fish, gardening, hunting, picking grapes.
As most young men of an age during WW2, he enlisted in the Marines, serving his tour in the South Pacific. After being mustered out of the Marines, money in his pocket, he and a buddy hitched hiked home from North Carolina. They stopped to visit the family of a friend lost. Frank was going to use his muster money to attend a trade school in Waco. But when he got home all that changed. His parents were about to lose their house ,so he used his money to buy their house.
Frank had many jobs during his lifetime. From hauling ice from the CPL plant on shell road in corpus Christi back to Mathis (for the ice boxes, no electricity back then). He was in the trucking business for a time, hauling caliche. Working in the oilfield all over Texas. He eventually ended up at Alcoa as an apprentice machinist. He belonged to the Steel Workers and Aluminum Workers Unions. He retired after 33 years.
Frank joined the Masons in 1953, becoming a Master Mason, and a life member of over 65 years.
He was also a volunteer firefighter at the Swinney Switch Fire Dept. over 22 years. He enjoyed telling stories about fire school at College Station and his hush puppies he made for the fish fries.
Frank loved to travel, dancing at the surrounding dance halls, making friends, gardening, fishing, hunting, making wine to give away, helping friends in need and family history.
Another great loss from the greatest generation, Frank will truly be missed. He loved to tell stories from our family history (over and over, it seemed), but he wanted to make sure our history was known so the generations after him would share his love of history.
Frank is survived by granddaughter, Marla Bartus (Tommy), great-grandson Dylan Bartus, grandson Dennis Lasater(Jennifer) and many nieces and nephews. And wow a great-great-great-nephew and a great-great-great-great-nephew were just born in the last few weeks.
Preceded in death by parents William Edwin and Susan Emma Freeland Lasater, son William Arthur Lasater.
Special thanks to friends, Dennis and Susan Martin, who helped in so many ways. Thanks to all the family and friends who were there when he needed them.
Thanks also to the Mathis VFW for saluting a fellow in arms and to the Mathis Masonic Lodge (pallbearers).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Argenta Church of Christ, Mathis VFW, or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.