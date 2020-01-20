Frank Oelschlegel Jr., 92, of Edroy, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Mr. Oelschlegel was born Oct. 5, 1927, in Sinton to Frank and Minnie Oelschlegel. He farmed for more than 75 years and married Virginia. He was a deacon at the First Baptist Church in Odem and a Sunday School teacher for 60 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Virginia; his parents, Frank and Minnie Oelschlegel; and siblings, Milton, Ervin, Margaret and Gilbert Oelschlegel.
Survivors include a son, David (Tami) Oelschlegel of Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughters, Suzie Oelschlegel of Irving and Nancy (Bill) Carriger of Skidmore; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at First Baptist Church in Odem with Pastor Willis Moore officiating. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Joe Oelschlegel, Ross Janota, Rusty Janota, Rick Heyser, Quinton Janota and Pat Reser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Odem.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.