Gary Patrick “Pat” Day, 77, of Portland, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. A private, family graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Midland.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Portland in October to reminisce life’s pathway with Pat.
Pat was born on Nov. 24, 1943, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Cleo Doreen McGrew and Otis Edward Day. Pat successfully completed multiple aviation-related careers. Pat served as Vice President of Operations of the Southwestern Explosives Company (later known as the Austin Powder Company) and upon retirement, operated American Patrols Inc. and SkyWest Airport. Pat competed in aerobatic competition, which is sponsored by the International Aerobatic Club and air racing at the National Championship Air Races, which are sponsored by the Reno Air Racing Association. He was instrumental in establishing The Blastards, the Explosives Ordnance Detachment of the Commemorative Air Force. Pat was a great pilot. If it had wings, he could fly it.
Pat was a member of Trinity-Our Savior Lutheran Church in Corpus Christi and life-time member of the Commemorative Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Portland; son, James (Terri) of Hutto; daughter, Charisse Rook (Erik) of San Angelo; Kyle Hendrix (Jennifer) of San Antonio; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and brother, Mark Day (Vicki) of Austin.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center and/or Operation Finally Home, a program providing mortgage-free homes to wounded, ill or disabled veterans.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.